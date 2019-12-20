Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH OCCURRING. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN, EASTERN PONDERA, TOOLE, EASTERN GLACIER AND CASCADE. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD CAUSE TREE DAMAGE AND ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR PHILIP ARTHUR PIETZ HAS EXPIRED. PHILIP IS STILL MISSING. PLEASE CALL LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 406-447-3233 OR 911 WITH ANY INFORMATION.