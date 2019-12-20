GREAT FALLS - Tuesday three Great Falls residents were gunned down in an Emerald City Casino Cheryl Ann Larson, Wendy Joanne Carlson and Steve Mitchell Hale.
Tonight a vigil is being put together by friends and family of the victims and will be free for everyone to attend, we spoke with one of the people helping put this vigil together who had this to say.
"Yet again our city of Great Falls has seen another act of violence and the fact that it is so close to Christmas makes it even more heartbreaking and I just want everyone to know that you're not alone and that we all are grieving,” said Brittney Williams, a Vigil Coordinator.
The vigil will be open to the public, parking will be offered at Amigo Lounge and at the Labor Temple.
It will start tonight at 7 right here in the north parking lot of the Amigo Lounge restaurant and casino and there will be over 300 candles available for those in attendance.