GREAT FALLS - This morning in Great Falls, a meeting was held by Cascade County Officials to put a new plan in place to hopefully solve the overcrowding problem at the Cascade County Detention Center.
It's called a Public Safety Assessment and it is designed to help judges decide whether or not someone should be in jail while they await trial.
Think of it as a scale going from one to six, one being low risk and six being high.
The scores will show just how likely someone is to be a danger to the community if they were not in jail.
The PSA score is based on nine factors:
- Current Violence Offense
- Any Pending Charges
- Prior Misdemeanor Convictions
- Prior Felony Convictions
- Prior Violent Convictions
- Prior Failure to Appears for Pretrials in Past Two Years
- Prior Failure to Appear Older Than Two Years
- Prior Sentence to Incarcerations
- Age at Current Arrest
It will not look at things like:
- Race
- Gender
- Income
- Education
- Home Address
- Drug Use History
- Family Status
- Marital status
- National Origin
- Employment
- Religion
The PSA will be applied to any offenders starting today and it won’t take a look at those who are currently serving time.
The plans to test this method over the next few years to see the ups and downs with the program officials will make adjustments as needed to find success while slowly lowering the number of people in the jail at the same time.
The PSA will also flag a small number of defendants who pose an elevated risk of committing a crime of violence before their trial.
Ultimately the judge will always make the final decision on whether or not someone is released or sent to jail.