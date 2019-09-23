Public Lands Council 2019 meeting: Montana woman brings federal lands ranching event to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS- A Montana woman who lives in Washington D.C. has combined her western ranching knowledge and communication skills by advocating for federal lands ranchers in Washington D.C.
It's known as the Public Lands Council. They said they're the ones living in Washington D.C. speaking for ranchers whose sheep and cattle graze on federal land. That way those ranchers don't miss a beat when it comes to taking care of their ranches.
Public land ranchers live on ranches where they preserve clean water, protect endangered species, control invasive plants, and maintain firebreaks to prevent forest fires.
Every year the Public Lands Council hosts a national meeting to develop their policy and discuss the future of public lands ranching.
That's where Allie Nelson comes into play. She’s the Manager of Operations and Affiliate Outreach for the Public Lands Council and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Federal Lands. She convinced the Public Lands Council to hold their 2019 annual meeting in Great Falls.
"I love this town,” said Nelson. “And I really appreciate the community that it brings. So when we decided to have our annual meeting in Montana, I did a quick proposal and compared a couple of different towns in Montana and compared it to Great Falls and we actually had the Great Falls Montana Tourism jump on and a 3,000 dollar sponsorship right away."
The Public Lands Council said, about 40 percent of Montana is federal lands that sheep and cattle graze on. About 22,000 ranchers own nearly 120 million acres of private land and hold grazing permits on more than 250 million acres managed by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
Last year, the meeting was held in Park City, Utah. Come Wednesday, September 25th about 200 people will fill 1st Ave. S. near Hotel Arvon and The Celtic Cowboy Pub and Restaurant for a big block party to kick off the week.
"It is truly just inspiring to see the local aspect that people have just jumped into this event,” said Nelson. “I talked to my boss over the weekend and he said you know I've never seen such a strong community in my 12 years of event planning. It is pretty cool to come to Great Falls, Montana and jump on the bandwagon and see how they can help."
The Public Lands Council said they’ve estimated it will bring in roughly 90,000 dollars to Great Falls this week. Local businesses have also pitched in to help by contracting local catering, printing, and transportation.
Some events are open to the public, and people can register online.