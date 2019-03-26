GREAT FALLS- A public hearing will take place today at the Expo Park in Great Falls to discuss revisions to the current Cascade County Zoning Regulations. If you would like to attend and make your voice heard, the hearing starts at 4:30 pm in the Family Learning Center.
Public hearing for Cascade County zoning regulations happening today
SEVERAL ROADS HAVE WATER FLOWING OVER THEM, A FEW ROADS REMAIN CLOSED, AND MANY FIELDS HAVE STANDING WATER. WATER THAT HAS COVERED ROADWAYS COULD CAUSE VEHICLES TO GET STUCK DURING THE DAY ON UNPAVED ROADS, WHILE FREEZING TEMPERATURES AT NIGHT WILL CAUSE ICY AND SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS.
