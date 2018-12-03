Public land is Montana's bread and butter and every chance there is to open up land to the public, the community jumps too it. In Meagher county, there's the opportunity to expand seven thousand more acres up for recreation but county commissioners did not approve.
The property is the Holmstrom Sheep Creek Ranch near White Sulphur Springs. The current owners plan on selling the property for $7.5 million dollars. According to a facebook post from "Into the Little Belts," the owners are actively seeking the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, along with the United States Forest Service to purchase the 4,000+ arces property to open it up to the public but Meagher county commissioners didn’t approve the purchase. Which has led to some backlash from the public. Tuesday there will be a public meeting in White Sulfur Springs to discuss the new plan of action.