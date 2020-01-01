Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREA, CASCADE. * THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * AN ICE JAM HAS FORMED ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER IN CITY OF GREAT FALLS, CAUSING ELEVATED WATER LEVELS. * ICE IS PUSHING ONTO THE RIVER BANKS NEAR RIVERSIDE PARK. ICE JAMS ARE UNPREDICTABLE. FLOODING COULD BEGIN TO IMPACT RIVER DRIVE BETWEEN THE 10TH AVENUE BRIDGE AND BROADWATER BAY PARK, IN ADDITION TO LOW-LYING PARTS OF RIVER'S EDGE TRAIL AND RIVERSIDE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT CONDITIONS AND TRENDS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. ICE JAMS CAN CAUSE SUDDEN CHANGES IN RIVER LEVELS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. NEVER ATTEMPT TO WALK ACROSS THE UNSTABLE RIVER ICE. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 INCHES OR LESS AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 3 TO 6 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...ALL OF MEAGHER COUNTY AND THE KINGS HILL AREA IN CASCADE COUNTY. THE CITY OF GREAT FALLS IS NOT INCLUDED IN THIS ADVISORY. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. DAYTIME SNOWMELT WILL REFREEZE AFTER DARK. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&