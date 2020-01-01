GREAT FALLS- Eleven meetings have been scheduled by Fish, Wildlife and Parks region 4 to discuss tentative hunting regulations for the 2020 and 2021 hunting seasons.
The tentative hunting regulations include season and quotas for deer, elk, antelope, moose, sheep, goat, bison, black bear, mountain lion, wolf, turkey, upland game bird, and migratory game bird.
Public comment can be submitted online here, by mail to: FWP Wildlife Division, “Attn: hunting season proposals,” PO Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620 or at one of the following public meetings starting at 7:00 pm:
- White Sulphur Springs - Jan 6 - Meagher County shooting range off Jackson Ln
- Chester - Jan 6 - CJI High School Auditorium, 511 Main St.
- Winnett - Jan 6 - United Methodist Church, 114 Milsap St.
- Conrad - Jan 7 - Community Center, 311 S. Virginia
- Fairfield - Jan 8 - Ambulance Station, 13 1st Street South
- Stanford - Jan 9 - Stanford City Hall, 1st Ave South
- Cut Bank - Jan 13 - Glacier Electric Bldg., 410 E Main St.
- Wolf Creek - Jan 14 - Wolf Creek School, 150 Walsh St.
- Lewistown - Jan 14 - BLM Lewistown Field Office, 920 NE Main St.
- Ft. Benton - Jan 15 - Ambulance Barn, 810 15th St.
- Great Falls - Jan 16 - Paris Gibson Education Center, 2400 Central Ave.
All comments are due by 5:00 pm on January 22, 2020 and final decisions on the regulations will be made at a meeting in Helena in February.