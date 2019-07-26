GREAT FALLS - Earlier this week the University of Providence announced the retirement of former president Dr. Anthony Aretz.
After thinking about his future he made the decision to focus more on family, community and his mission work.
“We have a good management team in place so, he will be doing work for the Providence Saint Joseph system on a broader scale and we name Father Oliver one of the Vice Presidents at the University as the Interim President.” Said Terry Cosgrove Chairmen of the Board of Trustees, University of Providence.
Cosgrove also told us about how the dedicated team the former president left and his work he continues to do is greatly appreciated and that the university is thankful for everything he has done.