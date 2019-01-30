GREAT FALLS - In a letter sent to University of Providence Alumni, President Tony Aretz announced they'll be taking a plan to cut 12 major and minor degrees along with 1 sport to the board next month.
The decision comes after UP took a closer look at the 'Hopes and Aspirations for Providence Ministries'. It states, "We expect Providence Ministries to search for new ways to carry out the Mission, honoring Providence tradition, but not letting past practice constrict the vision of what is best for the future. Changing needs, social structures and institutions will require new and different responses.”
The letter, obtained by KFBB, states:
If we are to continue our ministry, the University of Providence must recognize the present challenges facing higher education and adapt accordingly. We must also continue to be responsible and faithful stewards of the resources entrusted to our care for the ministry. Guided by these two obligations, we have evaluated the academic and athletic programs offered at the University of Providence and have become aware of programs that are, for the present, difficult to sustain.
Aretz will recommend cutting the following programs:
• Accounting (including the graduate program)
• Art
• Elementary Education
• Secondary Education
• Special Education
• Health and Physical Education
• English
• History
• Sociology
• Theater and Business Arts
• Theology.
It's not just academics being refocused, under what is being called an Operational Improvement Plan, VP of Athletics Dave Gantt announced Men's Lacrosse will not return next season.
UP will continue to be a Catholic liberal arts university and will keep nearly 30 undergraduate & graduate programs.
Aretz added in the letter that open forums will be scheduled to further discuss the plan, but not until after the board meeting on Feb 14th.