GREAT FALLS- Substantial changes to the current Cascade County Zoning Regulations are proposed by the Cascade County Planning Department.
According to the press release from the Cascade County Planning Department these revisions will impact all property within the boundaries of Cascade Counties excepting incorporated areas (Great Falls, Belt, Neihart, and Cascade).
The Planning Board held the first meeting in February to take public comments and the decision was tabled until a board meeting in August where the Planning Board set another meeting for September 10.
The meeting is to consider the adoption of staff-initiated revisions on September 10 at 5:30 P.M. at the Family Living Center of the Montana Expo Park located at 400 3rd Street North West, in Great Falls
For more information, you can go to Cascade County's website by clicking here.