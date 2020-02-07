GREAT FALLS- A proposed project to repair about 0.3 miles of the I-15 southbound ditch and slopes on the southwest side of Great Falls is open for public comment.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the ditch grading project will begin at RP 279.2 and go south to RP 278.8 on I-15 by Marketplace.
MDT says the intention of the project is to stabilize a slide area, create a drainage system for the seepage of water and repair damage adjacent to the bridge abutment slope.
The project looks to repair and stabilize the fill slopes and better mitigate and control surface runoff according to the MDT.
The project is tentatively scheduled for the fall of 2020.
The MDT says no new Right of Way or utility relocations will be needed for the project.
Comments on the project can be submitted online on the Montana Department of Transportation’s website here, or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9813000.
For more information on the project or if you have any questions, you can call Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer Steve Prinzing or Great Falls District Projects Engineer Christie McOmber at (406) 454-5880.