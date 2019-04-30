Madison Food Park is taking the slaughterhouse proposal off the table and now proposing a cheese and dairy processing facility in its place.
Some people have commented on social media, claiming this proposal is just a foot in the door for a future slaughterhouse later down the line; with one person even saying,"Today cheese, tomorrow, the cows."
Madison Food Park has 3,018 acres of undeveloped land 5-8 miles southeast of Great Falls.
While Madison Food Park says the cheese/dairy processing facility will be a good addition to the community, some people are still skeptical of their intentions.
“Now we're looking at and taking a hard look; what are the water impacts and land resource impacts from cheese? Particularly, and what is otherwise, farmland,” explains Guy Alsentzer, the Executive Director of the River Protection Non-Profit Upper Missouri Waterkeeper.
However, others are completely for it.
“I think it would be a great idea to have this because it would be fresh, for the people. Bring some jobs in. Some fresh milk and cheese, you know, it would be good for everything you know,” says Terry Gross, a Great Falls community member.
According to the principals of the Madison Food Park, that's exactly what they’re doing.
Their application says the cheese and dairy processing facility will be extremely environmentally friendly, recycling 100% of the paper, glass, and plastic products.
It will also provide an additional 5 -10 jobs to the Great Falls area as well as boost local contractors and subcontractors through building materials and business.
However, in the end, others feel Madison Food Park isn't being completely clear on how they plan on conducting business.
“Reality is, and we have taken a look at the application, there's still a lot of ambiguity about how they’re going to deal with the guaranteed impacts of waste water from this facility. I think at first blush it's a small proposal, but there’s still a lot of unknowns,” explains Alsentzer.
Other people on social media have voiced their concerns over the treatment of cows and use of natural resources.
According to the Madison Food Park application, no cows will be held on the property and the milk will be transported via trucks.
In total, the company is projecting to use just under 13,000 gallons of water per day, however, they plan on treating the water on-site and re-using it as irrigation and nutrient sources for any on-site crops.
Despite all of the controversy on the matter, many people around Great Falls say they've never even heard of the new proposal.
“Ooh. That's the first I’ve heard of it. I don't have any opinion whatsoever,” says John Cubbage, a Great Falls community member.
In total, the building be 20,000 square feet, 30-35 feet tall, and at least 1-mile away from any residents.
It will also have a small retail store inside for people to sample and buy dairy products.
Currently, everything is still in the application process and nothing has been decided as of yet.
We'll continue to keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.