Proposed bill require all school buses built in 2020 and after to have seatbelts

Seat belts are known to save lives. So lawmaker’s across the country and right here in Montana have proposed bills to require seatbelts in all new buses.
Right here in Montana a bill has been proposed to do just that by 2020.
According to Big Sky Buslines here in Great Falls, they agree that seatbelts are safe and will probably reduce injuries in bus accidents. But there is another side to the story. No matter what, this will cost someone more money.
“I think it's a very complex debate. At the end of the day it should be about safety but there is going to be a cost for that. But whatever happens in Helena we are going to comply with what they do,” said Darnell Stucker.
Another issue is if seatbelts are required, how will seatbelts be enforced on the bus? What we do know is if a student isn’t wearing a belt when there is a rule requiring it and the bus is in an accident, the student is held liable, not the bus company or the school district.
This bill is scheduled for its committee hearing tomorrow in the capital.