GREAT FALLS- A $577,000 pedestrian-friendly safety project at the entrance of Gibson Park was completed, and the city is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate.
According to a release from the City of Great Falls, the entrance to Gibson Park was a danger because of skewed intersections, a wide entrance to the park and a high number of pedestrian crossings.
The release says the project was to address the need for a safer entrance to the park along with what the City of Great Falls says is a need for a more direct connection between the Missouri River, Gibson Park and Downtown.
Things changed with the project include adjusted angles of the roads, a stripped, formal extra-wide pedestrian crossing, narrowing of the park entrance and a more direct connection was made to the River’s Edge Trail, the historic “Vinegar” Jones Cabin and the Missouri River.
According to the release from the City of Great Falls, Park & Recreation Director Steve Herrig says they’ve already seen drivers being more cautious, stopping for pedestrians and slowing down to enter Gibson Park.
A ceremony to formally celebrate the completion of the project will be held on October 24 at 3:00 pm at the main entrance to Gibson Park, at Park Drive and 4th Avenue North.
For more information, you can call the City Transpiration Planner, Andrew Finch at 406-454-8434 or email afinch@greatfallmt.net