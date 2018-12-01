Printing Center USA raising over $10,000 & counting for Polar Plunge

GREAT FALLS- With the Polar Plunge just one week away, one local business has already raised over 10,000 dollars for Special Olympics Montana.
Printing Center USA has been in our town for 47 years and for the first time they've decided to reach out to their customers across the country who ended up donating to this year's Polar Plunge. They tell us, six of their employees will actually be taking the plunge come December 7th.
"The printing center is customer service based. That means taking care of people and helping people, and that really carried over to this to help the Special Olympics carry out their mission,” said Haley Thomas, the Account Services Manager for Printing Center USA.
Printing Center USA said this is a great way to also be a part of our community during this holiday season.