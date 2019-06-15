GREAT FALLS - “Everyone has their own story and once you get to know their story you can develop empathy and understanding and that’s going to make the world a better place,” said Katie Richmond, the public relations coordinator for the Great Falls Public Library.
Saturday was the first ever family pride celebration hosted at the Great Falls Public Library.
Together with Pride Month, this event was organized in the hopes of bringing the community together and show there is a place where everyone is welcome.
“No matter who you are or where you come from, you get to come to the library, you get to use our resources and we have resources for everyone. Not only are you welcome here, but we're here to serve every member of the community of Great Falls,” said Richmond.
Serving the community is just what they did with multiple craft stations and books focused on LGBT content, educating while having fun paved the way for families and kids to experience pride in a new way.
“LGBTQ youth of Great Falls needs to have their voices heard and so we are letting them know we here you” said Richmond.