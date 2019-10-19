GREAT FALLS- Central Catholic High School will have a previously crashed car in their parking lot on the morning of October 21.
The display is a part of an effort to highlight teen driver safety for National Teen Driver Safety Week, which is from October 20 through 26.
According to the City-County Health Department, 75% of teens already buckle up every time they drive, however, whenever a teenager dies in a car crash, 58% of the time they were not buckled up.
The top reasons given by teenagers when asked by the City-County Health Department why they did not buckle up are:
- They forget / it’s not a habit (34%)
- They aren’t going far (16%)
- Seatbelts are uncomfortable (11%)
- They’re just going to a party (33%)
CCHD says car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens between 15 and 18-years-old in the US and according to TSM.gov parents can be the biggest influencers on teen’s choices and behind the wheel.
Teens learn best from example, and CCHD says parents of teens can teach them how valuable they are by modeling good driving habits.
For more information and tips on making sure your teen is driving safe, you can go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website here.