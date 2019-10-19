Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT SUNDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5500 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...AREAS ABOVE 5500 FEET IN MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN, CASCADE AND BROADWATER COUNTIES INCLUDING KINGS HILL PASS. THIS WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF GREAT FALLS, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, OR TOWNSEND. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT MOUNTAIN PASS LEVEL. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THOSE RECREATING OUTDOORS SHOULD PLAN FOR THE RETURN OF WINTER CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE HEAVIEST PERIOD OF SNOW IS EXPECTED TO FALL THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&