GREAT FALLS- A convicted felon was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm and to possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
According to the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Gabriel Hazard of Billings was convicted for felony robbery in 2014 and was paroled in 2018.
One month after being released, court records filed in the case say Hazard began selling meth on the Fort Belknap and Fort Peck reservations.
Last December, court documents say Hazard was pulled over for driving erratically between Wolf Point and Poplar on the Fort Peck Reservation.
According to court documents, Hazard was under the influence of meth at the time of the stop.
During the stop, court documents say officers searched Hazard’s car and found three guns and an assortment of ammunition along with a military-style vest with a few grams of meth in his wallet.
Hazard told the officers that he used the guns for protection.
Gabriel Greg Hazard was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison and three years of supervised release.