MONTANA – Wildfire season is in full effect as over 5,000 acres have currently burned across the four fires currently burning in the Treasure State.
Three of the four fires were caused by lightning, but the fourth, North Hill fire is suspected to be human caused.
This could mean any number of things, from illegal fireworks, campfires or even cigarettes not being put out properly.
If you started a forest fire willingly you could be facing six years in jail and a $250,000 fine.
Now if you started it by accident or even violated fire restrictions you could face six months in jail with a fine of $5,000.
The best measure anyone can take is to be more mindful when burning and making sure any flame is properly extinguished.