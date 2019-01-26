President Trump's address entailing issues with human trafficking

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY... * WINDS...NORTHWEST 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH. * TIMING...WINDS SHIFT TO THE NORTHWEST FOLLOWING THE PASSAGE OF A CANADIAN COLD FRONT LATE SUNDAY MORNING AND AFTERNOON. THE STRONGEST WINDS SHOULD OCCUR DURING THIS TIME PERIOD. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. SOME AREAS MAY SEE BLOWING SNOW WITH SNOWFALL ALONG AND BEHIND THE COLD FRONT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH, OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE, CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM MST MONDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF GENERALLY 2 TO 6 INCHES, WITH 6 TO 9 INCHES POSSIBLE AT THE HIGHEST ELEVATIONS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 55 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF MEAGHER, CASCADE, AND JUDITH BASIN ABOVE 5000 FEET, INCLUDING KINGS HILL PASS. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE MOUNTAIN PASSES. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN WEAK TREE BRANCHES OR OTHER LOOSE ITEMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&