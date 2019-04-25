Preparing for weed season

Montana law requires land owners to control weeds on their private property, and after bad flooding last year in Lewis and Clark County, officials say that causes seeds to spread across wide areas and they are urging residents to be prepared.
Weeds can come in all different shapes and sizes and even ones you might not expect, like the unique flower growing in your lawn.
With that being said, not all weeds are controlled with basic weed killers, and many of them are not the same. It is important to read the labels to know when to apply it, that way you know it will control your weeds. Another major problem people face when dealing with weeds are identifying them.
“The biggest issue is people not knowing what weeds are. They move to a place and they got this pretty flower growing on their property and they don’t know whether it’s non-native or native. Just trying to educate people and getting a good understanding of what’s growing on their property because that is their responsivity,” said Christian Lehnert, the Lewis and Clark County Weed Coordinator.
Lehnert says the list of weeds in not getting any shorter and weeds are very easy to spread, so trying to maintain them will help preserve the beautiful state we live in. The county has rental weed sprayers and seeders for the public to use, along with booklets and brochures to help you identify the weeds on your property.