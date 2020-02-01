Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115 AND 117. * WINDS...WEST 35 TO 45 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 80 MPH. * IMPACTS...INCREASED GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER IN PLACES WHERE THERE IS NO SNOW COVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 40 TO 50 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 75 MPH, ARE OCCURRING. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, LIBERTY, JUDITH BASIN, CASCADE, CHOUTEAU, AND FERGUS COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. SOME POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ARE THOSE PULLING TRAILERS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STRONG WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS COULD LEAD TO AREAS OF BLOWING DUST OVER THE PLAINS, WHICH COULD REDUCE VISIBILITIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. && MOLDAN