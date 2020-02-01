Multiple power outages are being reported across the state today according to Northwestern Energy’s Electric Service Outage Map.
The National Weather Service Missoula is asking people to report any downed trees or power outages.
A high wind warning has been issued for western and central Montana lasting till Saturday evening.
NWS is reporting southwest winds up to 45 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour in western Montana, with winds up to 60 miles per hour and gusts up to 90 miles per hour in central and north-central Montana.
Several incidents are also reported throughout western and central Montana according to the DOJ Incident report.
High winds could make travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles and those pulling trailers.
Visibility could also be reduced due to dry conditions and strong winds blowing dust over the planes.
If you must drive NWS says to use caution.