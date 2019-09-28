GREAT FALLS- Around noon today a power outage was reported in Great Falls, affecting over 50 customers, including the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.
Northwestern Energy’s Service Outage Map reported the power outage was affecting 53 customers on the west side of town near the river.
The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center says because of on and off power outages, and with most of their exhibits in areas with no windows; the decision was made to close early for the day.
Several people around Montana are losing power due to the storm, and Northwestern Energy says heavy snow can lead to downed power lines.
If you see a power line on the ground you are advised not to approach it or touch or remove any debris touching the line.
People can report any downed lines to Northwestern energy at 888-467-2669.