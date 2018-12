Power outages causing problems for Sanders County 911 centers

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW OCCURRING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 5 TO 10 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN AND CASCADE. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON ICY AND SNOW COVERED ROADS, WITH VISIBILITY FALLING BELOW ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES. WIND CHILL VALUES WILL FALL TO AROUND 10 BELOW ZERO BY LATE THIS EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...AREAS OF MODERATE SNOWFALL WILL CONTINUE INTO THE EARLY EVENING HOURS... AREAS OF MODERATE SNOWFALL AND POOR VISIBILITY WILL CONTINUE INTO THE EVENING HOURS OVER PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MT. AS OF 330 PM, THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL WAS OCCURRING OVER THE EASTERN PORTIONS OF CASCADE COUNTY, EASTWARD TO LEWISTOWN, THEN SOUTHWARD THROUGH THE HELENA VALLEY AND INTO THE BOZEMAN AREA. VISIBILITY IS REDUCED TO LESS THAN A HALF MILE AT TIMES IN AREAS OF FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH WILL CONTINUE IN THIS REGION INTO THE EARLY EVENING HOURS. NEW SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE BY 7 PM, BUT WITH THE BLOWING SNOW, SOME DRIFTING OF THE SNOW WILL OCCUR. WITH COLDER AIR MOVING INTO THE REGION, WET ROADWAYS WILL FREEZE OVER, ESPECIALLY AFTER SUNSET. EXPECT SLOWLY IMPROVING CONDITIONS AFTER 6 PM THIS EVENING.