UPDATE (8:20pm): According to Northwestern Energy, over 1,600 people are being impacted by this outage.
A power outage is affecting several blocks off Smelter Avenue Northwest near Riverview Elementary School.
According to Adam Jordan with Great Falls Fire Rescue, a 7200 volt line tripped a fuse. Northwestern Energy is on scene, and has shut off the power for several blocks.
Crews estimate it will take at least 2-3 hours to repair.
Right now, GFPD and GFFR are blocking off Smelter Avenue to traffic; please avoid the area if possible.