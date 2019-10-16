GREAT FALLS—According to Northwestern Energy’s Electric Service Outage Map, there is an outage affecting over 1,000 customers in Great Falls.
The outage is listed on Northwestern Energy’s map as affecting 1,001 to 3,000 customers on the south side of Great Falls.
Northwestern Energy posted about the incident on their twitter:
We are experiencing an outage in Great Falls. We have crews on scene and will restore power as soon as possible.— NorthWestern Energy (@NWEinfo) October 16, 2019
There are reports from the police scanner saying lights are out from 9th Street South to River Drive.
It is currently unknown what the cause of the power outage is.
We are working to get more information on the power outages.