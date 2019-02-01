Potential University of Providence program cuts: What do they entail?

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 10 TO 16 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT ON SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADWAYS. AREAS OF FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&