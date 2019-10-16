GREAT FALLS- A project to improve stormwater drainage issues on a portion of the River’s Edge Trail in Giant Sprigs will have a portion of the trail closed.
Construction for the project is scheduled to start on October 17, and the release from Montana State Parks did not specify when the project will be done, only saying it will continue until complete.
The trial will be closed from the kiosk near the entrance of the park to the junction near the Fish, Wildlife and Parks headquarters.
There is an available route along the Missouri River through the Giant Springs and Heritage picnic area.
According to the release, the construction on the trail is to improve stormwater drainage issues on a portion of the trail that often becomes flooded and impassable.
Motorized vehicles will be accessing the construction site according to the release, visitors are asked to use caution while using the trial within Giant Springs State Park.
Staff will be working to complete the project in a timely manner, and for any updates on the construction, you can call the park ranger station at 406-272-1212.