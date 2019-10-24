GREAT FALLS- A Poplar man admitted sexually abusing a teenage girl and burning down a house on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
According to a release from the Department of Justice says 32-year-old Clifford William John Youpee pleaded guilty in April to aggravated sexual abuse and to arson of a dwelling in two separate cases.
The prosecution said that in 2016 a teenage girl reported that she had been raped by Youpee. The release says the victim woke up to Youpee putting his hand up her shirt, and when she told him to stop, he held her down and raped her.
Documents say on October 20 of 2017, Youpee and another person decided to burn a house down as retribution after they were removed. Witnesses confirmed that Youpee and the other person were the only people in the residence immediately before it burned. The fire marshal responded and concluded the fire was set intentionally, with two separate origins inside the house.
Clifford William John Youpee was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison with six years of supervised release and ordered to pay $60,000 in restitution.