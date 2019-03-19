GREAT FALLS – A Poplar resident admitted Tuesday to stabbing a woman in the back almost a year ago, according to an email from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Montana.
24-year-old Michael Cody Wolf pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Wolf faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Paulette Stewart, who prosecuted the case, evidence revealed that the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a woman who was reportedly stabbed at a Poplar apartment on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation on March 20, 2018.
Wolf was arrested at the scene, and told an officer that he “kinda snapped,” according to the email.
The victim says Wolf had been out of his mental health medication for four days when the stabbing took place. She was flown to Billings Clinic and treated for life-threatening injuries.
Wolf is set for sentencing on June 27.