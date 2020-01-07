Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5000 FEET WILL GRADUALLY DIMINISH IN INTENSITY THIS MORNING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 UP TO 6 INCHES AT ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5000 FEET, AND UP TO ONE INCH AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, MEAGHER, CASCADE AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT OVER KINGS HILL, ROGERS AND MACDONALD PASSES THIS MORNING. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&