LINCOLN- Reports of over a foot of new, wet, heavy snow and ice on MT-200 from Rodgers Pass to Missoula are coming from the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department.
The Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info website is reporting snow and ice starting around Rogers Pass to past Greenough. Past Greenough, the road is reported to be covered in slush/scattered slush to Missoula.
Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department is warning people that Flesher Pass is going to be icy and snow-packed as well.
Plows are currently out in the area, however LVFD says snow is coming down hard.
The National Weather Service says a series of weather disturbances will impact the Northern Rockies through Wednesday.