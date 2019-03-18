HELENA- A woman is accused of trying to light a man's car on fire using nail polish remover and a box of matches.
According to court documents, a Helena Police Officer responded to a home Sunday, March 17, on the 2400 block of E Broadway St. because of report that a man and woman were fighting.
By the time police arrived, the woman, later identified as Katie Wheeler, had already fled the scene.
The witness told police Wheeler had been punching, scratching, slapping and kicking a man. When HPD found the man, he told them Wheeler had shown up at his house and started to argue with him. At one point, she was yelling in the parking lot and he claims she threatened to burn his house down.
Court documents say this is when the victim left his home and Wheeler began to punch, scratch and slap him. The victim claims Wheeler then took a bottle of nail polish remover and pored it over his car and tried to light it on fire with a book of matches, but he slapped the match book away before she could light it. Wheeler then fled the scene on foot.
Wheeler is on parole and was found by county deputies at her home.
Court documents say she was extremely hostile towards law enforcement and had to be put in a WRAP restraint device.
She has two prior convictions for Partner or Family Member Assault. Wheeler is now charged with Arson (attempted), Partner or Family Member Assault, and Parole Violation.