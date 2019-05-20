PTSD: Post traumatic Stress Disorder. It's something that impacts everyone differently. For one police officer out of Iowa it's an issue that hits very close to him.
"There's a lot of things that are being seen by these first responders and absorbed that need to be dealt with," said Officer Ron Slagle
A report from Ruderman Family Foundation shows at least 140 police officers and 103 firefighters have lost their lives to suicide in 2017 from PTSD.
Slagle designed a special shoe lined with stars and stripes and is black, blue and white.
Proceeds from the sales of this shoe go to The Code 9 Project.
Deborah Ortiz, Co-founder of The Code 9 Project said, "We give them coping mechanisms, things to learn, breathing exercises."
