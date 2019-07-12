GREAT FALLS – Police are asking for help in finding a car with a dog inside that was stolen from the Marketplace parking lot Friday morning.
The car is a 2013 Black Ford Escape with clear tape over the broken out back window, according to the Great Falls Police Department. Officers say it had very little gas in it.
The photos above show a car similar to the one that was stolen, but not the actual vehicle itself.
The dog’s name is Lil Bits, and was inside at car at the time of the theft. It’s described as a male black lab mix, with a white chest patch that may or may not have a black collar with red roses on.
If you see the vehicle or Lil Bits, you’re asked not to approach the vehicle and call 911.