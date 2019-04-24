STANFORD, Mont. – Local officers found the body of a 42-year-old man Tuesday after his family reported him missing two days ago.
A press release from the Sidney Police Department reveals that William Russell Atkinson, of Sidney, was found dead in his vehicle roughly 15 miles south of Stanford by the Judith Basin Sheriff’s Office.
Officers from the city of Sidney and Judith Basin county were reportedly able to partly track Atkinson’s location, after requesting an emergency locate from his cell phone provider. The request showed an area roughly three miles south of Stanford as a last known location.
Foul play does not appear to be involved, according to the Judith Basin Sheriff's Office.
The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office told Atkinson’s family Tuesday about his death.
Before Atkinson was reported missing, he was last seen in Sidney at 11:00 AM Sunday leaving a local gas station and travelling south. He last had contact with his family on Friday.