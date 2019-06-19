CORRECTION - The red tail boa constrictor is actually five foot long, not five inches. KFBB sincerely regrets the error.
GREAT FALLS – Police and officials with Animal Control are looking for a snake that went missing Wednesday around 4th Ave North and 25th Street.
Authorities learned about the missing pet from the alleged owner of the animal. The red tail boa constrictor, which looks like the example in the attached photo, is described as being roughly five inches in length, according to the Great Falls Police Department.
As predatory creatures, red tail boa constrictors do prey on small animals and may travel up trees or hide in dark places. Some potential hiding spots include sheds, under porches or vehicles and tall plants.
If you are the owner, or if you’ve seen the snake, you can call the non-emergency hotline at (406) 727-7688.