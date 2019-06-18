GREAT FALLS – With the 4th of July coming up in the next few weeks, firefighters want to remind people how to safely celebrate with fireworks at home.
While they can be exciting and fun, playing with fireworks can potentially lead to accidents, personal injury or fires if you’re not careful, according to Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR).
“Our goal at [GFFR] is to educate residents about fire prevention and safety,” said Great Falls Fire Marshal Dirk Johnson. “I personally want the families in our community to be safe while enjoying the holiday. Know the rules, pay attention and stay safe.”
GGFR’s safety tips for handling fireworks include:
- Reading safety directions before launching them.
- Launching fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.
- Keeping fireworks pointed or thrown away from other people.
- Lighting fireworks one at a time, before quickly moving to a safe location.
- Having water nearby to prevent a possible fire.
- Close supervision from responsible adults, especially if children are in the area.
- Cleaning up used fireworks when finished, once they’re put out.
- Not carrying them in pockets, and using them on a solid flat surface instead of in metal or glass containers.
- Never using altered fireworks, which are often dangerous and illegal.
- Using caution when handling sparklers, since they can burn at a temperature of about 2,000 degrees.
- Pouring water on fireworks that don’t work, instead of relighting them.
- Buying fireworks from reliable stores and outlets. Those packaged in brown paper or packaging is often a sign that they’re made for professional displays, and could be dangerous to the average joe.
Additionally, residents must follow Great Falls’ Fireworks Ordinance when playing with the explosive material. Primary rules include:
- The sale and use of fireworks within City limits can only take place on July 2, 3 and 4 from 8:00 AM to midnight.
- Supervising adults must be within 10 feet of children seven years and younger when they’re celebrating with fireworks.
- Residents can only launch fireworks on private property, and clean up any trash that’s left behind afterwards.
Finally, you’re asked to be considerate when playing with fireworks, since they can disrupt sleeping neighbors, scare pets and be an issue for veterans.
For more information on safety during 4th of July festivities, you can reach out to Johnson at (406) 791-8970.