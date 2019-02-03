Pizza deliveries may be taking longer tonight

GREAT FALLS- Along with Super Bowl, Sunday comes all the game day food. One of those most popular choices across the country is pizza.
With that being said, considering the bad weather, we talked to a few pizza shops who tell us it may be causing your deliveries to be a little longer than usual. Mackenzie River Pizza and Dominos both tell us this is one the busiest days of the year. In fact this year, they're expecting even more deliveries because of the poor road conditions we've been seeing throughout the day.
So be safe out there, and know you're pizza will be at your door, it may just be a matter of time.