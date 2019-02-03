Pizza deliveries may be taking longer tonight

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. SNOW OCCURRING. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 45 BELOW ZERO EXPECTED. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FOR THE WIND CHILL WARNING, FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST MONDAY. FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

