Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...HILL, CASCADE, CHOUTEAU, AND BLAINE COUNTIES. * WHEN...SNOWFALL IS POSSIBLE FROM EARLY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THOSE OUTDOORS SHOULD PREPARE FOR THE RETURN OF WINTER WEATHER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&