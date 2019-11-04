Pink slips changing how you turn your ballot in

GREAT FALLS - The pink slips went into effect after a measure was passed in response to what some people are calling ballot harvesting.
It prohibits anyone except election officials and postal service workers from collecting ballots.
If someone is exempt from the ban they are limited to six ballots and each one must contain the individual's name voter's name and the individual's relationship to the voter.
“The biggest change that we have seen this year is the Ballot Interference Prevention Act which is the pink form that we have mailed you that looks similar to this um if you are bringing in a ballot it doesn’t matter if it is your spouse, acquaintance or co-worker, if you’re not an elections official and you’re not a postal worker you need to fill in this form,” said Rina Moore, Cascade Clerk and Recorder.
The BIPA was put into effect a year ago and was voted yes by sixty-four percent of voters here in cascade county.
It’s important to remember that you are still able to turn in a friend or family member's ballot just make sure you have this pink sheet filled out when you hand the ballots in and both locations in town will be open tomorrow from 7 am to 8 pm.