UPDATE: The following was shared by the Montana Air National Guard 120th Airlift Wing on Facebook:
"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you we lost a valued Airmen and friend last night. In performing his civilian duties as an air tanker pilot, fighting wildfires in Australia, Lt. Col. Ian Mcbeth’s plane went down. There were no survivors. Ian was instrumental in the flying success of the 120th Airlift Wing and will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family as they navigate this painful and tragic situation. It is never an easy thing to manage, the loss of a brother in arms affects us all. Please know through difficult times such as these you are never alone. Don’t hesitate to reach out and lean on each other as we navigate this loss together." -Col. Buel Dickson, 120th Airlift Wing Commander.
GREAT FALLS- One of the pilots killed in a C-130 crash fighting Australian fires was a part of the Montana Air National Guard.
According to the Air National Guard, the pilot was a part of the 120th Airlift Wing in Great Falls.
The crash is currently under investigation and the name of the pilot has not been released.
According to the Rural Fire Service, contact was lost with the air tanker which was wor
king in the Snowy Manaro area. A number of helicopters in the area are carrying out a search.