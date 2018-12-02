Pictures With Santa While Giving Back

GREAT FALLS- For the last five years, the Gilsbach family has been creating an authentic setting on the second floor of 410 Central Ave. for your children to get a picture with Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas.
This year, on December 8th from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., for every family who comes dressed in their pajama's to visit Santa, they'll be donating 5 dollars of their picture order back to the boys and girls club. Kacey said they wanted to be able to help the local children in our community.
"It's actually 20 dollars to sponsor one child for the entire year. So we're hoping to bring in really good traffic because realistically for four families, that's one child sponsored,” said Gilsbach.
Kacey told us the set took about five to six days to set up, and everything you see was handmade by her family. For more information, click here.