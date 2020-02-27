GREAT FALLS- Just before noon Thursday a pickup truck hit a loaded dump truck while it was turning left on Vaughn South Frontage Road.
Montana Highway Patrol tells us that a pickup truck was passing a semi-truck on Vaughn South Frontage Road and did not notice a loaded dump truck was turning left ahead of them.
The loaded dump truck was turning left onto Trader Lane west of Manchester when the truck then hit it at a side swipe angle.
The pickup then went off an approach and was airborne for 20 to 30 feet before coming to a stop in a ditch.
The driver of the pickup got out of the truck bloodied and was later transported to Benefis. The severity of the pickup truck’s injuries is currently unknown.
Tickets were issued to the driver of the pickup truck for improper passing and no seatbelt.