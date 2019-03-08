Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING ABOVE 6500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 6500 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6500 FEET IN CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN AND MEAGHER COUNTIES, WHICH INCLUDES KINGS HILL PASS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. * NOTE...THIS ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITY OF GREAT FALLS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY. * MINOR FLOODING DUE TO AN ICE JAM CONTINUES TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY SOUTH OF THE CITY OF CASCADE ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER. AS A RESULT, SHEEP CREEK ROAD REMAINS CLOSED IN THIS AREA. * ADDITIONAL MINOR FLOODING RELATED TO THIS ICE JAM HAS ALSO BEEN REPORTED BETWEEN THE DEARBORN RIVER AND TOWER ROCK STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ICE JAMS ARE UNPREDICTABLE AND CAN BREAK UP OR FORM WITH LITTLE WARNING. DO NOT WALK OUT ONTO THE ICE. &&