Pepp Talk: Empowering Montanan's To Be Their Best

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1100 PM MST SATURDAY. * MINOR FLOODING DUE TO AN ICE JAM CONTINUES TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN CASCADE COUNTY SOUTH OF THE CITY OF CASCADE ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER. AS A RESULT, SHEEP CREEK ROAD REMAINS CLOSED IN THIS AREA. * ADDITIONAL MINOR FLOODING RELATED TO THIS ICE JAM HAS ALSO BEEN REPORTED BETWEEN THE DEARBORN RIVER AND TOWER ROCK STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&