5 people were transported to the hospital after a semi versus car crash on mile marker 15 on US Highway 87 in Judith Basin County.
Belt Rural and Belt Ambulance both responded to the extrication call.
Visibility was greatly reduced due to the blizzard warning in effect, creating icy and snowy roadways.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Boots says the semi's trailer jack-knifed.
With almost zero visibility around that area, the oncoming vehicle couldn’t see the trailer in his lane.
Extrication was completed by JB County units before Belt Rural and Belt Ambulance arrived on the scene.
The driver of that oncoming vehicle sustained a collapsed lung, broken ribs and a shoulder injury.
Everyone else in the vehicle, including three children, sustained minor injuries.
We’ll continue to keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.