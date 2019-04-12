Two people in Great Falls are being charged with raping a minor as well as tampering with evidence in an investigation.
Cora Ann Baughn and Michael Joseph Gardner have both been charged with sexual intercourse without consent and tampering with, or fabricating physical evidence, after having sexual relations with a minor.
A court date is scheduled for both Buaghn and Gardner on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
If Baughn and Gardner are found guilty, they're looking at anywhere between 4-100 years behind bars, or life in jail.
Currently, they're being held at the Cascade County Detention Center.
This is an on-going investigation so we'll continue to keep you updated with the latest information as it comes into our newsroom.