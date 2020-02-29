GREAT FALLS- Loy Elementary is holding a Penny War from March 2 to March 5.
Cans with teachers’ faces on them will be put out in the lunchroom at Loy Elementary to raise money for the Great Falls Rescue Mission.
Students will be able to place their money in a can of their choice, and the four teachers who have the most money at the end of the day Thursday in their can will receive a pie in their face at an assembly on Friday, March 6.
The Penny War is a part of Great Falls Rescue Mission’s Community Week of Compassion and Fast from March 1 through March 7.
People are being encouraged by the rescue mission to give up a meal and donate a meal for the benefit of the rescue mission.
If you would like to donate, you can do son on the Great Falls Rescue Mission’s website here or in person at the Great Falls City Hall, Stockman Bank or at the Great Falls Rescue Mission’s Administration Office.