The Peak Health & Wellness in Great Falls is temporarily closed due to a potential gas leak.
According to a text sent out to Peak members, the Peak will be closed for the remainer of Wednesday evening and all day Thursday. However, the West Bank Landing location will be open for all members free of charge.
The full statement from their Facebook Page can be read here:
ATTENTION MEMBERS!
We will be closing for the remainder of today and tomorrow due to a gas smell in our lobby. Peak Members aged 14 and over are welcome to exercise at Peak West Bank Landing until our current location opens again. Kid's Club is available at the regular rates for children under 14. Please check social media and email for further updates. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding and we apologize for any inconvenience.