GREAT FALLS- A proposal for resurfacing one mile of Interstate 315 on the west side of Great Falls is open to public comment.
Project plans are for pavement preservation, construction will include milling the existing surface, applying a new overlay and finishing with a chip seal and replace signage, pavement markings and guardrails.
The project will begin at the 10th Avenue South exit on I-315 and go out east to Fox Farm Road, including the 10th Avenue South, I-15 ramps and the 14th Street Southwest, I-315 Interchange ramps.
Bridgework is also proposed for the 14th Street Southwest overpass.
Construction is tentatively scheduled to start in 2020 depending on project development activities and availability of funding.
Montana Department of Transportation is accepting comments online here or in writing to, “Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359” with it noted that the comments are for “project CN 9590000.”
If you have any questions you can call Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer, Steve Prinzing, at 406-454-5899, or Project Design Engineer, RJ Snyder, at 406-444‑6229.